Billie Eilish Drops Graphic Slaughterhouse Videos to Prove a Point in a Fiery IG Rant

Pop star Billie Eilish posted graphic slaughterhouse footage to her Instagram Story on Thursday and pushed back against criticism after telling a magazine last week that eating meat is inherently wrong.

Eilish, a longtime vegan who has spoken frequently about animal rights, shared multiple short videos some users reported were marked by Instagram as sensitive content, according to STEREOGUM.

Alongside the clips, she wrote, "so stay fucking mad at ME. i really dont give a goddamn fuck," and added a longer message urging followers to watch documentaries and footage of animal agriculture.

"go watch a documentary or two and some footage of what is done to the animals u claim to love and what it does to the planet u pretend to love as well," she wrote. "if that footage was hard for u to watch i encourage u to pls take a look at urself. like i am so tired of standing up for/having empathy for living beings being controversial. pls continue to live in a constant state of cognitive dissonance and denial and try to convince urself that ur not living a lie. mwah."

The posts come after an interview published last week in "Elle," in which Eilish said people cannot love animals and also eat them. The comments sparked a wave of backlash on social media from critics who called her stance provocative and alienating, while supporters praised her for speaking out on animal welfare and environmental concerns tied to meat production.

Eilish, who has identified as vegan since age 12 and during promotion of her 2024 album performed on programs with vegetarian or meatless segments, did not immediately respond to requests for further comment Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the singer attended the Los Angeles premiere of her 3D concert film, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," where she appeared on the red carpet with actor Nat Wolff, whom she introduced publicly as her boyfriend. Representatives for Eilish did not provide additional comment on the Instagram posts.

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Nat Wolff stun at the premiere of ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ concert film. pic.twitter.com/GlCEXMnd46 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 7, 2026

Meanwhile, a report fmo AOL stated that Billie Eilish opened up about living with Tourette's syndrome on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast, explaining that she suppresses her vocal and physical tics during interviews but releases them afterward.

She described the lack of public understanding of Tourette's as frustrating and emphasized that her tics don't define her. Additionally, Eilish expressed excitement about aging naturally, rejecting plastic surgery trends in Hollywood, and wanting to set a positive example for future children.