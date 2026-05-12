Usher Roasts Kevin Hart With Joke-Enhanced ‘Burn’ Performance at Netflix Event

Usher kicked off Netflix's "Roast of Kevin Hart" with a surprise performance that blended music, comedy, and sharp jokes, setting the tone for a night full of celebrity roasting and wild crowd reactions.

The event took place at the Kia Forum during the final night of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. Hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, the show featured a long list of big names including Pete Davidson, Chelsea Handler, Jeff Ross, Lizzo, Regina Hall, and Dwayne Johnson, Billboard reported.

Fans in the packed arena were already expecting harsh jokes, but Usher's opening act added an unexpected twist.

Dressed in a white double-breasted jacket with brown pants, Usher stepped on stage and performed a parody of his 2004 hit "Burn." Instead of a romantic breakup, he turned the song into a playful roast of Hart, targeting their friendship and Hart's busy Hollywood schedule.

Usher has no shame in letting his musical roast of Kevin Hart 𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗻. 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/WJaKx5HE9F — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 11, 2026

Usher Opens Kevin Hart Roast With Musical Jab

As Usher began singing, Kevin Hart quickly reacted from his seat, asking, "the f–k are you doing?" But Usher kept going, singing lines like, "Tell me why I should stay in this fake friendship / 'Cause we ain't laughin', Kevin / It keeps happenin', Kevin."

According to HNHH, he also joked about Hart's film work, adding, "you're probably somewhere filming some bulls–t," which drew loud laughs from the audience.

The performance continued with more comedic lyrics about Hart's career and success, including a jab that "watching Kevin ain't the same for nobody" and a playful comment that his jokes "ain't crackin' like they used to."

The crowd included major celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, MGK, Tiffany Haddish, and John Stamos, who watched as the roast quickly turned from traditional stand-up into a mix of music and insult comedy.

Social media later lit up with reactions, with some viewers surprised by Usher's unexpected role in the comedy event.

While most of the night focused on heavy jokes from performers like Pete Davidson and Chelsea Handler, Usher's segment stood out because it felt more like a performance than a typical roast set.