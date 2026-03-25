Ex-Pussycat Dolls Star Jessica Sutta Claims RFK Jr. Support Made Her a 'Liability'

Former Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta says her political and health-related views led to her being excluded from the group's upcoming reunion tour.

The trio of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt will headline the "PCD Forever" tour, which kicks off June 5 in California and spans North America, the UK, and Europe.

According to Variety, Sutta, however, revealed she was "blindsided" by the news.

Speaking on The Maverick Approach podcast, Sutta explained that her support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—whom she affectionately calls "Bobby"—and her involvement with the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement made her a perceived "liability."

She said, "I align with Bobby Kennedy, which is aligning with MAGA. Do I love what Trump is doing? Absolutely not. I do not believe in war. But we didn't have a chance for the [vaccine] injured community to get help without him. People are screaming at me, 'You're MAGA, you're MAGA.' Yeah, I am. I triple down on it because I'm so sick of people telling me who I should be."

Ex-Pussycat Doll member Jessica Sutta thinks she was not asked to return for the 2026 reunion tour because her MAGA politics make her a "liability." https://t.co/GZ8Q2jYNin



“None of us were called. None of us were told about anything. In fact, we were blindsided I don’t plan to… pic.twitter.com/erpE9jYMSx — Variety (@Variety) March 24, 2026

Read more: Original Pussycat Doll Speaks Out After Being Left Off Reunion Lineup

Jessica Sutta Calls RFK Jr. 'Selfless'

Sutta also discussed her experience with vaccine injuries, claiming she suffered chronic fatigue and muscle pain following her second Moderna COVID-19 shot in 2021.

Her shared medical concerns are part of the reason she connected with Kennedy, and she campaigned for him during the 2024 presidential election.

She described him as "selfless" and "a wonderful human being" but acknowledged it was "bittersweet" when he dropped out of the race, Rolling Stone reported.

Regarding the reunion, Sutta said she tried to get clarity from group founder Robin Antin for months but received little information.

Although Scherzinger called her the day the reunion was announced, Sutta did not answer, explaining, "I don't plan to call her back. I love Nicole. This is very bittersweet for me. I respect her as an artist. I even cried with joy when she won her Tony [for Sunset Boulevard] just recently ... but this showed me exactly why I'm not in the group."

Carmit Bachar, another former member, expressed similar disappointment over being left out, posting on Instagram that she "would have appreciated direct communication" and praising her time helping shape the group.

Meanwhile, the current Dolls emphasized that their lineup has always been "ever-changing" and that they are "ready to push forward" in 2026.

The 53-date PCD Forever Tour will feature stops in Phoenix, Tampa, New York City, and European cities, concluding on October 13 in London.