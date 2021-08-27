Halsey spoke candidly about the unfair treatment she experienced while she was pregnant.

On Friday, Halsey dropped her fourth album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power." The masterpiece tells the story of the rollercoaster ride of pregnancy and childbirth, inspired by her recent milestone as a new mother.

She undoubtedly got the inspiration she needed instantly as she was expecting her first child when she began recording the 13-track project.

However, her efforts seemed to be not enough to get everyone's approval.

Halsey Suffered From Media Bias While Pregnant

In an interview on Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the 26-year-old revealed that people insisted on working with her because she was pregnant. The potential collaborators reportedly said that they did not want to do a maternity cover for a magazine.

"And I was like, 'It's not a maternity cover. It's about my album - I just happen to be pregnant,'" she said, as quoted by E! News. "And they're like, 'No, it's a pregnant cover.' And I was like, 'So I can't go talk about my album?'"

In addition, the mom of one disclosed that they were criticized multiple times for working while carrying her child and for her new album's terrifying theme.

Per Halsey, people repeatedly advised her to stay home and relax to ensure her baby's safety. They added that for someone who faced miscarriages before, Halsey should be more careful now. For what it's worth, she already lost three children in her life.

In addition, she was diagnosed with endometriosis. According to John Hopkins Medicine's website, the reproductive disorder causes women to have infertility or difficulty getting pregnant. For patients with the disease, they see it as something discouraging as a hoping woman.

However, it did not bother her at all since she had wanted to write an album about motherhood that is full of gratitude.

"I'm 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy," she told the host. "And it was like, I'm financially independent, I'm pretty far along in my career. It feels like the right time for me to do it."

Despite finally having her long-time wish, she reportedly suffered from disapproval and disappointment after announcing her pregnancy. Per Halsey, she was treated as if she was a pregnant teenager.

Amid all these, Halsey came back stronger for her fans.

