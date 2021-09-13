Fans are at it again at Justin Bieber, who recently won two awards at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards held on Sunday night.

Justin Bieber First Speech -- What Went Wrong?

One of the first awards given at Barclays Center was the Moon Man trophy for Best Pop Song.

The 27-year-old's hit song "Peaches" got an award, with music icon Cyndi Lauper reading the winner's name.

Justin immediately leaped out of his seat upon hearing his name.

Eagle-eyed fans saw how he didn't even bother to kiss or hug his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and the usual thing winners would've done if they won something in award shows.

But then the Canadian musician got up the stage with his "Peaches" collaborator Given and shouted out to a long list of names.

Justin started his speech with, "Shout out to my little brother and sister Jazzy and Jackson."

"Shoutout to my mom and dad, Faye, Ash, my grandparents, my fans, thank you guys so much."

The "Baby" singer then proceeded to walk off the stage.

What fans also noticed from his speech was the lack of mention of his supermodel wife. They claim that Justin shouted out to all of the important people in his life but snubbing Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

One Twitter user slammed the pop star, saying, "Hailey is supporting Justin Bieber and he didn't shout out to her or giving her any attention when he won, rude."

A second person tweeted, "Not justin not even hugging or kissing hailey after winning AND him shouting out absolutely everyone but his wife."

A third person called Justin's thank you speech "so messed up" for not including his wife.

Justin Bieber's Second Speech - Hello Hailey

Justin Bieber won a second time for the night for the Artist of the Year award, but he later changed his tone in his speech.

He seemed to have seen the backlash he has been getting on social media that upon hearing his name as the winner, the "Holy" hitmaker immediately kissed Hailey before getting up the stage.

This time, in Justin's speech, he mentioned COVID, saying it's a "big deal" and that music is a great tool and outlet to reach people and bring everybody together.

But he later concluded, "I look over here. And I see my beautiful wife and I just want to say 'thank you so much.'"

Check out Justin Bieber's speech while accepting the 'Artist Of The Year' award at the #VMAs 😍 pic.twitter.com/fbU1HzOeQt — Justin Bieber News (@jbiebertraacker) September 13, 2021

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married for the second time in 2019.

