Swifties have remained loyal to Taylor Swift throughout the ups and downs of her career, and they never failed to make the singer happy in her everyday life, primarily online. One fan recently broke down the difference between her two albums, and the songstress couldn't agree more.

A fan named @izzy_1989_ recently took to Twitter to point out the difference between "Folklore," and "Evermore," Swift's back-to-back records, which were released last year.

The fan compared the hit albums to alcoholic beverages saying "Folklore" is white wine, and "Evermore" is red wine. (read the tweet below)

folklore is white wine and evermore is red wine

no i cannot explain

i will be taking no further questions at this time, your honor — izzy 🌞 (she/her) (@izzy_1989_) September 30, 2021

"i will be taking no further questions at this time, your honor," the fan jokingly added.

It seems like Swift agrees with the fan's explanation because she liked the tweet herself.

At the time of this writing, the post garnered almost 20 thousand likes.

Aside from the albums mentioned above, another fan also chimed in and gave their take on all of Swift's discography.

For me taylor swift is cider

fearless is malibu with pineapple

Speak now is a champagne based cocktail

Red is whiskey

1989 is pina colada or cosmopolitan

reputation is old fashion

lover is pink champagne/rose bubbly wine

folklore is white wine

evermore is red wine — fearlessly,fotini💛💛 (@fotinisdaylight) September 30, 2021

READ ALSO: Paul McCartney Gets Noise Complaints While Playing Guitar From THESE People

'Folklore,' 'Evermore's Success

Early last year, as fans stayed home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the country-turned-pop royalty surprised Swifties when she dropped "Folklore" out of nowhere.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album folklore." The singer wrote hours before releasing the album.

The record is composed of 16 alternative and indie tracks. She collaborated with renowned musicians such as Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, and William Bowery (Her boyfriend Joe Alwyn's pseudonym).

The record remained at the top spot of the Billboard 200 albums for over six weeks.

According to FSU News, Swift also broke massive records for her album, including "becoming the first album to sell one million copies in the United States in 2020."

After the success of "folklore," little did fans know, Swift is also ready to release its sister album "evermore," ahead of her birthday last year.

The record contained 15 tracks in which she collaborated with HAIM and the musicians mentioned above.

Although the album did not debut at No. 1 on the charts, it became the top album on the week of December 26 last year.

READ MORE: Is Shakira OK? Pop Princess and Her Son Attacked By Wild Animals In A Park



© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.