As Ray J continues to fight his pneumonia in the hospital, he's starting another battle: his divorce from wife Princess Love for the third time.

According to TMZ, the singer filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday.

This is the third time the couple will separate, as Princess Love was the first to file for divorce in May 2020.

Per the outlet, the couple was able to salvage their relationship during quarantine, but Ray J ended up submitting divorce papers in September last year. Following this, they tried to patch things up again by moving to Florida with their children.

At the time of this writing, no further information was released to the public regarding their ongoing separation.

Not Their First Marital Woe

In 2019, Princess Love previously slammed her husband for allegedly abandoning her and her child. She claims that the singer left them in Las Vegas and blocked her on social media and from calling.

"Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling... now you wanna post family photos #ByeUgly," she wrote at the time.

Ray J later defended himself by saying he never left the place they were staying at in the first place, and he's confused by Princess Love's claims.

Sources close to the singer previously said that he traveled to sin city with his family, but some issues have been piling up.

The couple reportedly had an argument on why Princess Love is still working despite being eight and a half months pregnant at the time.

Following this, Ray J doesn't want to deal with the issue anymore, so he gets his own hotel room.

Ray J Hospitalized

According to the outlet, as reported by Billboard, the singer was admitted into the hospital earlier this weekend, and his doctors found out he's currently experiencing pneumonia, confirmed by his manager David Weintraub.

Ray was able to speak with the outlet saying the medical staff initially thought he had contracted COVID-19, so they placed him in the COVID wing of the hospital.

He said the experience was frightening for him, and he thought he was going to die. "I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying." he said.

