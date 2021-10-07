Olivia Rodrigo has joined an exclusive group that includes Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Gwen Stefani, among others.

Olivia's song "Traitor" has recently entered the top ten of Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, becoming her fourth number one. "SOUR," her debut album, produced all four singles.

Olivia is the first artist to have at least four Pop Airplay top tens on a debut album since Lady Gaga achieved it with The Fame more than a decade ago. Olivia's also pushed "Good 4 U," "Drivers License," and "Deja Vu" into the top ten, in addition to "Traitor." Olivia is also just the 11th artist in history to have four singles from her debut album appear on the Billboard Pop Airplay list.

ALSO READ: Finneas, Billie Eilish's Brother Feuding with Ex Bachelor Star and GF Over a Birthday Greeting

Other artists include Justin Timberlake, who released "Justified," as well as Christina Aguilera and the Backstreet Boys, who both released self-titled albums. The others are, Fergie, who released "The Dutchess," Matchbox Twenty, who released "Yourself or Someone Like You," Alanis Morissette, who released Jagged Little Pill. Then there's Hootie & the Blowfish with the album "Cracked Rear View," Gwen Stefani, with her "Love. Angel. Music. Baby." The last one is Ace of Base, who released the album "The Sign."

Despite this achievement, Rodrigo has been undermined repeatedly. Recently, she was accused of plagiarizing her songs, to which she bravely clarified. Olivia Rodrigo said she's disappointed that her songs are frequently dismissed as unoriginal and yet claimed there's a perfect rationale behind that kind of perception

The 18-year-old "Drivers License" singer stated in a new Teen Vogue cover story that the issue is "tricky" to tackle, but that drawing ideas from other artists and utilizing previous songs in new music are actually normal practices. "What's so beautiful about music is that it can be so inspired by music that's come out in the past,"

Rodrigo shared to reporter P. Claire Dodson. "Every single artist is inspired by artists who have come before them. It's sort of a fun, beautiful sharing process." "Nothing in music is ever new," she continued. "There's four chords in every song. That's the fun part - trying to make that your own." Rodrigo has spoken openly about her creative influences, notably Taylor Swift.

ALSO READ: To Marry Britney Spears Feels Like Hitting a Jackpot for Sam Asghari, Ex GF Hints

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.