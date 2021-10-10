After postponing several shows for their tour because of COVID-19 positive tests among band members, "KISS" is currently touring across the United States to give their fans a taste of metal music. Recently, bassist Gene Simmons experienced a stage malfunction, and he handled it in the most chill way.

According to Louder Sound, the band members descended from their individual platforms during a show at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater over the weekend.

Their show was complete with theatrics as flaring pyrotechnics, and smoke covered the entire stage. However, the unthinkable happened when Simmons' platform malfunctioned and alarmingly tilted on its axis. (watch the video below)

Fortunately, Simmons is unharmed despite wobbling in his position as he carefully walks towards the other side of the platform and continues playing for excited fans.

His platform was able to work correctly a few moments later, and the show continued. Aside from playing the bass, Simmons was also able to perform his traditional fire breathing showcase while playing "I Love It Loud."

'KISS' Previously Postponed Shows Because of COVID-19 Positive Members

In early reports, Simmons tested positive for COVID after Paul Stanley. Their remaining tours for September were postponed.

In a previous statement, the band said Simmons experienced mild symptoms, and the rest of its members will remain at home and isolate for ten days.

We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe — KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

Before the bassist's positive test, Stanley said he suffered from flu-like symptoms, but it wasn't alarming enough for him to stay in a hospital.

Both members have since recovered from the virus.

Simmons has been open with his thoughts about the vaccine and repeatedly told fans to follow COVID-19 protocols for everyone to be safe.

'KISS' To Release a 45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition Box Set

The band is celebrating the 45th anniversary of their most successful album titled "Destroyer."

To give fans a fantastic treat for their milestone, they are releasing a multi-disc super deluxe edition box set which includes CDs (remastered album, 15 demos, alternate versions, studio outtakes, and more), pamphlets, photo cards, posters, and stickers, and more.

The record is also available in double black vinyl form and limited edition yellow and red colored vinyl.

The band's merchandise will be released via UMe on November 19.

