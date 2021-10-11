It's Little Mix versus Jesy Nelson.

Three of the remaining members of the British girl band, Leigh-Ann Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall, have reportedly unfollowed Nelson on Instagram a day after she released her debut solo song.

The 30-year-old, who left the girl group in December because of her mental health, has finally released her highly-anticipated song titled "Boyz," which features Nicki Minaj and Diddy last Friday.

Little Mix was quiet during the release and instead seemed to have unfollowed Nelson.

However, the official Instagram page of the band still follows her.

Jesy Nelson BLOCKED Little Mix?

While chaos ensued over the weekend when Little Mix unfollowed Jesy Nelson on Instagram after addressing the blackfishing controversy, a TikTok star named NoHun shared a screenshot of what seemed to Leigh-Anne Pinnock shading her former bandmate, calling the latter a "horrible person" in a viral screenshot.

Pinnock claimed Nelson blocked them instead of unfollowing her, but there is no confirmation if the screenshot was real. Hours after the rumors appeared, NoHun's viral screenshot claimed that Pinnock slid into his DMs.

NoHun first said after the blackfishing video, "omg Leigh Anne I thought you were all okay. WTF."

Pinnock said, "Do a video about her having a black fish instead."

Then NoHun responded, "I'm low-key hurt." Pinnock then responded, "She blocked up. Cut us off. Horrible person."

So No Hun just revealed on insta live that Leigh Anne responded to him doing a tik tok of Jesy Bad Boyz. pic.twitter.com/X3rQsjv8uC — Ellis (@EllisCole_) October 9, 2021

Jesy Nelson Accused of Blackfishing

The girls' social media activity comes after Nelson being accused of "blackfishing" with her "Boyz" music video.

In her video, she dressed up in several racy outfits while sporting an unusual tan complexion.

Once the video was dropped, fans immediately took to social media to accuse the former Little Mix star of blackfishing, though, in an interview with Vulture, she claimed that the term had never been directed to her before she departed from the band.

Jesy Nelson defended herself, saying, "I'm very aware that I'm a white British woman; I've never said that I wasn't."

She went on to say she loves Black culture, even the music, and it's something she had grown up on.

But when she was asked why some of her followers were blocked by her account after commenting about the scandal, she explained that perhaps it was because of a member of her team, further saying that her management deleted comments and blocking users before, after being trolled for years online.

