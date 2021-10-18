Adele may have lost a lot of weight, but she has an unhealthy eating habit that she recently confessed.

The 33-year-old singer, who recently released her long-awaited comeback single "Easy On Me," appeared on British Vogue's video showing her guessing ten British food staples.

At one point, Adele confessed that she's not backing away from eating junk and fast food like McDonald's, and she never removed it from her lifestyle. (watch the full video below)

"Just because I lost weight, I still know everything there is to know about food! I eat so much food still," she said. (via Hollywood Life)

Her recent statement may alarm fans, but she later clarified that she eats fast food only once a week.

Aside from her confession, the Academy Award-winning singer also revealed her "death row meal," McChicken Nugget, with a Big Mac and fries.

She's also not giving up carbohydrates as she boasted about making spicy pasta. She also likes to cook a traditional Sunday roast for her son, Angelo.

Elsewhere in the video, while tasting several British foods, Adele said she learned cooking from renowned celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Adele On Her Weightloss

In an interview with the fashion magazine, Adele revealed the valid reason behind her urge to work out and lose weight.

She mentioned that anxiety had a significant impact on changing her lifestyle, saying, "It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone."

The "Chasing Pavements" hitmaker strives hard to maintain her excellent shape as she said she works out at least two to three times a day.

However, a medical expert is concerned about Adele's fitness routine, deeming it as "dangerous."

WebMD chief medical officer John Whyte previously said that maintaining an exercise routine is great for the body, but Adele's habit is "way too much."

If ever Adele won't slow down on her workout sessions, Whyte said it could often result in a "plethora of overuse injuries" as excessive fitness can stress her muscles, bones, and organs.

In the same interview, Adele gave her fans a glimpse of the way she works out. The singer often starts her day by doing weights in the morning, then boxing or hiking in the afternoon. And at night, she does her cardio.

