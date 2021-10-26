Jesy Nelson previously made headlines after fans accused her of blackfishing, which led her to have a drama between her former bandmates from "Little Mix," especially Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

More recently, a source spoke to the Daily Mail UK, saying the solo singer is overwhelmed with all the issues.

The "Boyz" singer reportedly never wanted to have an issue with her bandmates after leaving the girl group last year.

The insider said Nelson has a ray of hope as she believes that her former pals can exist in the music industry with her following the controversies they faced over the past month.

"The Girls have been through a lot together and she truly believes everyone can co-exist in the industry without the war of words. The fans deserve better. It's all getting a bit much." the source dishes.

Furthermore, the insider clarified that the last thing Jesy Nelson wanted was to be "embroiled in a Little Mix vs. Jesy feud."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Seemingly Addresses The Jesy Nelson Drama During 30th Birthday.

In early reports, Pinnock voiced her thoughts after being dragged by Nicki Minaj amid Nelson's blackfishing controversy.

The singer gave an emotional speech about her character during her 30th birthday. Although she did not directly name Minaj and Nelson in her statement, Pinnock seemingly defended herself from the situation.

"I'm 30 years old. I know my character, you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my f***** character," she said. (via Mirror UK)

Her fiancé Andre Gray also spoke out about the drama, seemingly warning the other party by saying, "If you're going to try and disrespect my baby mother, my wife, my fiancée and my children, there's gonna be a problem."

The Nicki Minaj, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock Drama

The drama started when a fan leaked Pinnock's alleged messages which show her calling Nelson a "horrible person."

According to the outlet mentioned above, Pinnock allegedly asked a fan account called NoHun to create a video about Nelson's blackfishing issue.

Following this, Minaj and Nelson took to Instagram live to celebrate the release of their collaboration and address the drama.

The rapper called out Pinnock, saying she's "jealous" and a "clown."

"Immediately that person has to wear a big red clown nose and big clown boots because you're a big f******* clown." Minaj ranted.

The "Seeing Green" rapper then continued to drag Pinnock online by quote-retweeting fan posts about the "Little Mix" member and posting a caption on her social media accounts that read, "AYO JESY WE GOT ALL LEIGH JELLY BTCHS AKKIN ALL MESSY, y'all know it's all love chile."

