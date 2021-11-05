Snoop Dogg is not letting anyone tarnish his legacy weeks after his mother died.

During his recent interview Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Snoop Dogg shed light on different issues and updates surrounding his name, including his relationship with Tupac and his alleged conviction in the past.

In one part of the interview, the rapper addressed the misconception that he was once convicted after selling weeds to an undercover cop. According to him, a different instance happened.

"I got caught for selling cocaine! It was a controlled substance. That was rock! That was Rockefeller. That's my younger years, you know, and I'm not afraid of it. I'm not ashamed of it. It made me who I am. It taught me how to hustle. Thank you, CIA," he said.

However, it is worth noting that he was busted in 2012 when a drug-sniffing dog found half an ounce of marijuana in a basket.

His tour bus, at that time, stopped at a checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, where Willie Nelson was also smashed for weed in 2010. After discovering the drugs, Snoop Dogg was arrested on a misdemeanor drug possession but was immediately released.



The rapper has been arrested multiple times for possession of marijuana and weapons.

Will Snoop Dogg Has Biopic Of His Life?

During the same interview, the rapper shared what he wants to do if he would be given a chance to make a biopic of his life. Instead of a one-shot movie, he reportedly wants to turn everything into a TV series.

According to Snoop Dogg, he does not want production companies to only highlight what were the exciting things that happened in his life.

READ ALSO: Monsta X's Minhyuk Expresses Anger During Live Broadcast -- SHOCKING Reason Revealed [VIDEO]

"I want to tell the story about my mom and daddy meeting each other and falling in love. How about that? Before it gets to me. And in that way, it's a real setup for when you finally see Snoop Dogg on screen. You understand his struggle, his love, his pain, and his admiration for people," he went on.

His decision to include his parents came after his mother, Beverly Tate, passed away months after the rapper visited her in a hospital. In July, he revealed that his mother was still ill.

READ MORE: ENHYPEN Heesung Out Of Hospital Following Surgery: What Happened To K-pop Idol?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.