Zayn Malik reportedly wants Gigi Hadid back.

Zayn recently made news for his horrific brawl with Yolanda Hadid. It's no surprise, however, that Yolanda is advising her daughter to stay away from her "toxic ex."

After pleading no contest to harassment charges for allegedly slamming the 57-year-old reality star into a dresser after a violent confrontation at his and Gigi's shared Pennsylvania home, the blonde model and the former One Direction singer recently divorced.

According to a source close to Gigi, Zayn is begging for Gigi to give their six-year on-again, off-again romance one final try.

They told OK! magazine, "He's been begging and sobbing on the phone, insisting that it was an isolated incident."

They went on to say, "Gigi is upset and shell-shocked but does believe he's sorry, which has Yolanda terrified that she'll take him back."

Yolanda is said to be seeking legal advice on how to keep the "Pillow Talk" singer away from her daughter and grandchildren indefinitely.

"She's always taken problem with his temper and feels he's a dark, disturbed man who Gigi shouldn't have been connected with in the first place," the source continued.

Despite Yolanda's intentions to keep Zayn out of their family, Gigi has allegedly stated that despite their breakup, he would remain a part of their one-year-old daughter's life, which has rubbed Yolanda the wrong way.

"Gigi will do everything she can to make sure they co-parent in a civil way."

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" actress is reportedly furious with the Brit, but Gigi has stated that Khai needs her father.

Zayn Malik, on the other hand, may give Yolanda Hadid and her kid a break if he responds to his family's plea and returns to the UK for the holidays.

Zayn Malik's Family Want Him Home

According to The Sun, Zayn Malik is going through a rough patch right now, and his family wants him to return home.

His mother is said to despise having to see her son struggle from a thousand miles away.

"A mother's instinct is to protect her kid, and all she wants for Zayn is for him to be safe."

