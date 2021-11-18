It seems like Selena Gomez has found a way to address mental health struggles in her new venture, Wondermind.

The singer announced her new company on November 18, Thursday, that she'll head along with her mother, Mandy Teefey, and media entrepreneur Daniella Pierson, who previously founded "The Newsette." According to PopSugar, in the press release, Wondermind was described as a platform that "destigmatizes and democratizes mental health."

The article also explained that the website will become "a main hub for mental fitness," filled with daily content, interviews with experts, and other tools and resources.

What The Website Will Show

The website will also have a weekly podcast that will feature guests, including therapists and celebrities known for their mental health advocacy, per source.

Pierson also went on an interview with Entrepreneur and explained, "We'll talk to prominent psychiatrists and therapists who charge a thousand dollars an hour, and share their resources. We'll also interview celebrities and ask them questions most people don't ask."

"We want to be that place where people feel comfortable to talk about the things under the hood," she concluded. The founders also shared their eventual goal to expand Wondermind into a production company that also releases books, exercise journals, and streaming content.

Wondermind, A Personal Platform

The former Disney star also shared with the publisher that this significant move is something that she has always wanted to do in her entire career. She said that this is something that makes sure "I lend my voice to places where it matters. And I have to give my mom credit for that because she taught me everything."

The platform is personal for all three founders: Pierson has an obsessive-compulsive disorder diagnosis, Teefey also experienced anxiety, ADHD, and unpacking childhood trauma, and Gomez has spoken publicly about her bipolar diagnosis and depression.



"Every person has their own mental health journey," Gomez announced in the Wondermind press release. "If we ignore them, pretty them up or hide them from the world, it doesn't change that they are very, very real."

Wondermind is expected to launch in February 2022.

