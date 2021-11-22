Friendships are very much valued in the music industry, especially when two artists share ideas and critiques of each other's work. Adele and Drake are not an exception, as the former recently revealed that her connection with the rapper is one of the biggest gifts of her entire career.

According to Uproxx, the "Easy On Me" hitmaker previously mentioned that the "Take Care" rapper was one of the only people who heard the smash record "30" way before it was released to the public.

More recently, the singer spoke to Q's Tom Power, revealing how much he values Drake. (watch a clip of the interview below)

Adele says she and Drake are a dying breed in music and you’ll probably never see another artist accomplish what they’ve been able to accomplish, mostly due to the fact that the both came up pre-streaming. pic.twitter.com/AwDsK3iM50 — jen (@thejendoctrine) November 20, 2021

She said her and Drake's status in the industry is a "dying breed" because there are only a few musicians of their kind.

"You know, I don't think there will ever be that many of us again, at the top doing it the way we were doing it," she said.

The British singer refers to how the music industry worked during her time, as streaming was not a thing back then.

"We came out before streaming. We came out before all the social media frenzies of, like, you know, 'You've got five seconds to entertain; otherwise, get the f*** out.' We existed in the old school," she added.

Adele said she could say anything to the rapper, and he won't judge her for that. The singer is grateful because she has access to someone in the same position as her.

Aside from her sentiments to Drake, the "Chasing Pavements" singer also opened up about how fame scares and complicates her.

She said that her hobby, which is singing, became her job, and she can't differentiate the two.

"So why do I want to go and do my hobby when my hobby is my job?... Fame scares me. And, you know, fame comes with my job," she went on.

The Success of Adele's '30'

According to Forbes, Adele's latest album, "30," amassed over 60 million streams on its first day. Taylor Swift holds the record of the largest one-day debut on Spotify a week prior.

The record revolves around her story of divorce from her former husband, Simon Konecki. It features 12 songs which are mostly deep ballads.

Aside from "Easy On Me," some of her hit tracks from the album include: "I Drink Wine," "Oh My God," "Can I Get It," and "To Be Loved."

