BTS is about to meet its fans once again on "Permission To Dance Live On Stage In LA" for its third day, yet many fans speculate that Coldplay members are coming to the big event, too!

BTS fans called ARMYs have gathered around SoFi stadium and heard their recently collaborated single, "My Universe," playing for soundchecks. This has made them conclude that the British band could soon appear on stage with the idol group.

If that happens, the "Fix You" hitmakers will become the second special act to appear on the LA stadium for BTS following Megan Thee Stallion's participation on the second day of "PTD in LA," where she performed the remixed version of "Butter."

As of the moment, no reports have claimed if Coldplay will officially appear at the concert.

Fans React

It has been a part of the routine for fans to stay outside the concert halls to hear the voices of the seven members practicing their songs.

And a lot of them shared there must be slight changes for the third day as new songs are playing for soundchecks. Aside from the songs they performed last November 27 and 28, BTS has more surprises to show their fans that they have finally met once again ever since the pandemic.

While their Billboard Hot 100 hit tracks "Butter," "Dynamite," "ON," and "Permission To Dance" are a permanent part of the show, ARMYs were excited after they found out that their b-side tracks "Home," "Mikrokosmos," and "Pied Piper" were heard from the stadium.

Of course, the boys practicing "My Universe" were caught on camera as well!

Record-Breaking 'PTD In LA' Concert

Meanwhile, BTS has bagged another record as SoFi Stadium announced that they became the first artist to achieve the highest ticket sales among any concert in stadium history after having their four-day show completely sold out.

According to NME, unlike their previous tours, "Permission To Dance On Stage" was considered different from the South Korean group's standard set as it has no solo performances.

The source also noted that all seven members remained on stage throughout the night, barring a few breaks for VCR.

