It seems like Shawn Mendes found inspiration after he and Camila Cabello announced their split as he recently released a breakup song titled "It'll Be Okay" that had fans crying on social media.

The Canadian star took to his Instagram account to announce the track's release by sharing a photo of the sunset with the caption, "It feels like I havnt truly connected with you guys in a while. I miss you I hope you love this song."

According to BuzzFeed News, the new song is about a realization between two lovers that their romantic connection is about to end soon. (listen to the song below)

Mendes' latest track comes a few weeks after he and the former "Fifth Harmony" member announced their breakup.

Although Mendes did not confirm whether Cabello inspired the song, the lyrics contained an emotional state about two lovers starting to imagine the future without each other as they try to hold on in their relationship.

"Are we gonna make it? / Is this gonna hurt? / Oh, we can try to sedate it But that never works," Mendes sang.

Per the outlet, one verse seemingly referenced his dreams with Cabello as their connection has started "fading to black."

The chorus appears to highlight their breakup announcement, which was posted on their Instagram stories. "If you tell me you're leaving / I'll make it easy / It'll be okay," the lyrics read.

In their statement, which appears to be identical, the "Señorita" singers revealed that they decided to end their relationship, but their love for each other remains "stronger than ever."

The former couple said they started out as best friends and will continue the way they are.

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," they wrote.

According to an insider who spoke to E! News, the couple's relationship was getting "stale and compacent," and they both decided just to become friends.

On the other hand, People Magazine's source mentioned that they had an intense relationship throughout 2020 as they spent months with each other during the lockdown.

However, since things are starting to get back to normal, the pair has different careers and directions to go to.

After Mendes posted the song on his Instagram, Cabello appears to be supportive as she left a like on the video.

