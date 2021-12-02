Last week, the Recording Academy came under fire after announcing their lineup of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards as numerous controversial people are nominated for a category. Among the list of embattled artists is Marilyn Manson, who's currently facing a number of allegations about sexual abuse, battery, and more.

More recently, the award-giving body seems to have backtracked from their initial list as they removed the shock rocker's credentials on Kanye West and Jay-Z's song "Jail." (via The New York Times)

According to Paste Magazine, Manson is credited as one of the songwriters of another song from "Donda," titled "Jail, pt. 2," not on the song mentioned above; this means the singer was removed from the track itself.

However, there is still a bigger nomination for which Manson is credited. The outlet pointed out that the shock rocker still has credits on the "Donda" album as a whole for the category of "Album of the Year."

At the time of this writing, neither the Recording Academy, West, nor Manson has publicly commented on the matter.

Marilyn Manson's Association With Kanye West

Fans were shocked when Kanye West suddenly collaborated with embattled artists Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at his "Donda" listening party in Chicago in the midst of their respective controversies.

Following the big event, Manson and West was seen again during the latter's famous Sunday Service Livestream.

Many critics called West's actions on Twitter, deeming their actions a form of "mockery."

Marilyn Manson's Legal Woes

The "This Is Halloween" hitmaker is currently facing a handful of allegations related to sexual assault and domestic violence.

Authorities are reportedly investigating the singer. More recently, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department raided his property in Hollywood to get information about the case.

Manson's home, which was purchased in 2013, has been put up in the market for an asking price of $1.8 million. The house reportedly has a "rape" room where he previously tortured women.

More than a dozen women have already come forward with their accusations over the past few months, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco.

The alleged victims accused him of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse. The shock rocker has since denied all the allegations against him.

