Grimes and Elon Musk previously announced their breakup but will continue co-parenting their child. More recently, it seems like the former found inspiration for her new song as the lyrics perfectly described the Tesla CEO.

The singer recently dropped a new single titled "Player of Games," where she seemingly made a reference to her former partner's SpaceX project.

"Sail away / To the cold expanse of space / Even love couldn't keep you in your place," the lyrics read. (watch the music video below)

Grimes added that she's "in love" with the greatest gamer, but the man "always love the game more than he loves" her.

The song was accompanied by a music video that shows a naked Grimes donning platinum blonde hair. She can be seen standing against a man wearing an armor suit complete with a sword.

However, despite the speculation, High Snobiety pointed out that the song is possibly not about the billionaire as Grimes previously teased the track in July, two months before they separated.

At the time of this writing, the singer has not publicly explained her inspiration for the music. On the other hand, Elon Musk has not commented on the matter.

Grimes Still Living With Elon Musk Despite Split

According to Page Six, Grimes and Elon Musk called it quits after being in a relationship for three years.

The tech billionaire confirmed that they are "semi-separated," in good terms. The former couple continues to co-parent their child, X Æ A-Xii Musk.

Musk told the outlet that they still love each other. He often spends his time working at SpaceX or Tesla, which requires him to be based in Texas or traveling abroad.

On the other hand, Grimes' music career is primarily based in Los Angeles, California.

"She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," he said.

The former couple was last seen in New York City a few months ago for the Met Gala; although Grimes walked alone on the red carpet, the billionaire joined her inside the event.

The first met through social media in 2018 after the SpaceX founder tweeted a joke. A few months later, sources confirmed that they were quietly dating until they surprised fans at the Met Gala.

