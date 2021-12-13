"Big Time Rush" is back! After eight years of not releasing any music, James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, and Carlos PenaVega finally dropped a new song titled "Call It Like I See It," and fans can't contain their excitement.

As they gear up for sold-out shows in Chicago and New York City, as well as their stage comeback at this year's iHeart Jingle Bell Ball, the band told Pop Culture they are "psyched" to perform again after years.

While curating their performances, the band said they would add some classics from their hit Nickelodeon TV show of the same name, new music, and new moves.

"I know that we all keep having these moments - we're looking around during a run-through being like, 'Oh, my lord. We're doing this.' It's so exciting being back at it," Maslow told the outlet.

'Big Time Rush' Reunion Was Almost Impossible?

According to PenaVega, since all band members are busy with their respective careers, it took them years to reunite.

The singer recalled the time when everyone wasn't ready at the same time; there were times that only two members were willing to participate and sometimes three.

PenaVega added that they should take off from their personal commitments in order to reunite finally.

Aside From New Music, What To Expect From 'Big Time Rush?'

Schmidt teased fans on what was coming their way by saying there would be more experience as the band members' music taste evolved over time.

He mentioned that they had a lot of "soul searching" while growing up, and now they are in "the right place in their life."

Why Did The Band Break Up?

According to MTV, after 74 episodes, four seasons of their sitcom show, and three albums, the band decided to break up so each member could pursue their own music careers.

At the time, the band spoke to The Huffington Post, saying they are proud of the things they have accomplished, but they have to go on separate ways.

"We do have opportunities to continue with them and continue with music we haven't made decisions about yet," Maslow said.

Schmidt said they still wanted their fans to support them individually as they go and do their things.

"Big Time Rush's" new single, "Call It Like I See It," is available for streaming on different platforms online.

