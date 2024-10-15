Petition to Ban Chris Brown's South Africa Performance Soars Past 30,000 Signatures

Chris Brown's upcoming shows in South Africa have not happened yet, and they are already being met with criticism.

A woman's rights advocacy group has launched a petition to keep the "Forever" singer from taking to the stage in the country due to his history with abuse.

The petition was launched on October 2, and already has over 32,000 signatures and it aims to stop Brown from performing in the country. Brown previously pleaded guilty in 2009 to assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna and was sentenced to felony assault and accepted a plea deal. The deal included community labor, five years' probation and domestic violence counseling, Billboard reports.

Since then, Brown has pleaded guilty to a separate assault. In that case, a woman alleged Brown sexually assaulted her, but the case was settled out of court, Variety reports.

That is not the only history of violence that Brown has as last year the singer reportedly beat up a man at a London nightclub. The plaintiff claimed Brown hit him in the face with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila and knocked him unconscious. The victim was repeatedly sent to the hospital and had lacerations on his head.

His past legal troubles have been in the headlines so much that they are now the subject of a new documentary to be released on October 27 called Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

The documentary is set to explore Brown's history of assault allegations. In the trailer for the documentary, a new accuser has come forward against the singer, though their identity remains hidden.

Brown has not responded to the petition against him. So far, his show in December is set to continued as planned. In fact, the concert sold out so well that a second show was added, the BBC reports.