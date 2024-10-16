BLACKPINK's Jennie Fans Cry 'Sabotage' After 'Mantra' Music Video Gets Blocked on YouTube

Fans of BLACKPINK's Jennie have claimed "sabotage" after the music video for her new single "Mantra" got blocked on YouTube.

On Tuesday, Kpop Charts disclosed on X, formerly Twitter, that the "Manta" MV has been blocked in many countries due to copyright issues.

The Korean charts updating account did not reveal the specific issues but shared a screenshot of the notice that showed up when viewing the video, saying, "This video contains content from SME, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds."

“Mantra” music video by #JENNIE has been blocked on YouTube in many countries due to copyright issues. pic.twitter.com/OXaK0dr8Aj — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) October 16, 2024

The post quickly stirred discussions among fans, who expressed concern and contempt, especially since the incident comes after Jennie's X account got briefly suspended amid her promotions for her new song.

"First their twitter account, now manta's video. Someone defo wants to sabotage her," alleged one fan, while another added, "From her accounts to her music videos... what has this woman ever done to y'all to hate her this much wtf."

Someone else tried to make sense of the situation by explaining what could have caused the blocking incident, saying, "YouTube uses a system called Content ID, which automatically scans uploaded content against a database of copyrighted material. If there's a match, rights holders can choose to block the content, monetize it, or track its use."

The same user added, "In Jennie's case, this system might have flagged 'Mantra' due to samples, beats, or other musical elements that were claimed by other artists or producers."

It's not clear how many countries are affected by the issue.

When Jennie released "Mantra" last Friday, the single quickly claimed the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 47 countries, including the United States, Brazil, Singapore, and more.

"Mantra" also achieved the biggest debut for a k-pop female soloist on Spotify U.S. with 559,620 streams, beating the record previously held by her bandmate Lisa for "New Woman," which garnered over 544k streams.

On Spotify's Global Chart, Jenne's new song debuted at No. 5 after earning 5.24 million streams worldwide on its release day.