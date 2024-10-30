Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Why She Was Almost Arrested at Border Patrol

On her Oct. 29 appearance on The Tonight Show, superstar Olivia Rodrigo shared with Jimmy Fallon a puzzling anecdote about her recent run-in with border patrol.

Being confused with someone named Olivia Rodriguez, the 21-year-old singer was nearly arrested for mistakenly having a criminal record. "We were going from Canada to, like, Portland or something," she recalled. "We were at border control, I give them my passport, and they're like, 'OK, whatever.' And they knock on the door [of the tour bus] and they're like, 'We need Olivia.'"

The singer assumed the cop wanted an autograph for his family, being shocked to find an officer with a massive gun. "It's 3:00 a.m. and I'm delirious," she added. "He's like, 'Have you ever been arrested?' I'm, like, 'No, I haven't been arrested.' He's like, 'Are you sure?' I'm like gaslighting [myself]. I'm like, 'Oh, my God, maybe I was, like, arrested and I didn't know it.'"

Olivia Rodrigo reveals she was almost arrested after being confused for another girl named "Olivia Rodriguez" who had been arrested multiple times before.



After "nearly having a panic attack," the officer soon realized he was confusing Rodrigo for a girl of the same age named Olivia Rodriguez, who had had multiple arrests.

The "Driver's License" singer also shared some background on her recent mid-concert mishap, when she scarily fell through a trap door during a show in Australia.

Though she played it casual in the moment, she revealed that the fall was actually pretty scary. "Watching the video back is pretty terrifying," she shared with Fallon. "But that's showbiz, baby." She reassured that she was taken to the hospital immediately after the show to ensure she didn't have a concussion, noting that everything was fine.

The charming interview also got a bit vulnerable, as Rodrigo shared insight on mourning her late grandfather and sharing that she thought of him during the fall.