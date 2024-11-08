Dave Portnoy Reveals Why He Was 'Pissed' at Zach Bryan Over Miss Peaches

Dave Portnoy is not holding back when it comes to how he feels about Zach Bryan.

In the latest bombshell interview with Bryan's ex-girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia, on the BFFs podcast, Portnoy explained why he was "pissed" at Bryan for kicking his beloved rescue dog Miss Peaches out of the dressing room at one of his shows.

"Did you know this Bri? He kicked Miss Peaches out of the dressing room," he said.

LaPaglia denies knowing anything about it before Portnoy launches into a rant about the singer.

"That drove me bananas. We went to the concert, it was [LaPaglia's dog] Boston's birthday. You had never met Peaches. So, I am like, 'Can I bring Peaches?' Like, yeah, let's have the dogs meet," he said.

LaPaglia chimes in by revealing that she asked Bryan if Miss Peaches could come and he was all for it. Portnoy then claims as he was continuously checking on his dog throughout the concert, Bryan moved Miss Peaches from his dressing room to a smaller room meant for his band that was actually dangerous for her since it had equipment lying all around.

"I walked in to check in on her and he's just bringing her to this little band dressing room. And he's like 'I'm just moving Peaches.' I don't know why he did that, but it pissed me off greatly in the moment," Portnoy said, adding that while Bryan may have hated him, there was no reason to kick out his dog.

LaPaglia finishes by saying that she wishes she knew about it so she could get an answer, one that she doubts she will get now given they broke up on terrible terms.

Miss Peaches is Portnoy's rescue dog that has gone viral on social media. Her time with Portnoy has been well documented across the internet.

The latest revelation from the BFFs podcast comes after LaPaglia dropped several bombshell allegations against Bryan, including that she suffered emotional abuse at the hands of the singer. She said his team offered her $12 million to sign an NDA, which she refused.

"This episode of me not taking the money, like it's not just for me, it's for anyone else that's been emotionally abused, it's for people right now that are being emotionally abused. It's for people that don't have a support system that I was luckily enough to have, going through this," she said.

"This isn't like a drama thing for me. This isn't me not signing the NDA or not taking the money because I wanna get on here and expose who he is and his secrets and all that s---," she said before calling Bryan a "weak man."

She also claimed that Bryan tried to control what she wore as well as what she posted to social media.

"That was the first time he really tried to control what I wore or what I posted, so I went to the Golden Globes and I posted a carousel of pictures. He didn't like my dress, he said he didn't want to date someone that presents themselves that way," LaPaglia shared.

"Then he unfollowed me, he unfollowed everyone, and when I flew home after the Golden Globes, like, he ruined my night. Everything good, anything good I did for me, he made sure to ruin it for me. He ruined my birthday, my tour, the Golden Globes," she added.

Bryan has not responded to the allegations and instead released a new song called "This World's a Giant."