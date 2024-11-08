DDG Speaks Out About Halle Bailey's Kai Cenat Outburst: 'We're Going Through Something'

New co-parents DDG and Halle Bailey have recently made headlines following a social media dispute over their 11-month-old son, Halo.

Bailey, who is currently on vacation, was surprised to see her son and baby daddy appear on Kai Cenat's mega Livestream, "Mafiathon2" — a non-stop 30-day Twitch stream airing 24/7, as she did not give consent for her son to appear.

In a now-deleted tweet, the 24-year-old wrote, "Hi everyone. Just so you know I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a livestream tonight. I wasn't told or notified I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn't notified especially when I am out of town."

After taking some time to cool off, she returned to social media to walk back her outburst, writing on X, "Yesterday maybe i did overreact and shouldn't have brought it here. i know that halo is always safe with his dad. i just don't like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. thank u kai for the gifts for halo."

The quarrel led the Little Mermaid actress to deactivate social media her account and temporarily step away from social media as she focuses on her mental health.

DDG has officially given his public response to the scandal, noting that the new mom is "suffering from postpartum" and doesn't deserve people's negativity. "She could be going through something mentally that I can't understand as a man, which is why I try to handle these situations with grace."

He also noted that the breakup has been hard for the new parents, noting "We're going through something."

Halle Bailey and DDG called it quits on their relationship shortly after the birth of their first child, Halo, who was born December of last year. The duo announced their breakup on Instagram in October 2023 after two years together.