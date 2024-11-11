The White Stripes Drop Lawsuit Against Donald Trump Even After Jack White Slams His Election Win

The White Stripes have walked back on their copyright lawsuit against President-Elect Donald Trump.

Band members Jack White and Meg White sued the former Republican president, his campaign and his deputy communications chief two months ago for overlaying the band's song "Seven Nation Army" on videos posted to social media. At the time, the musicians said that the campaign did not seek a license to use the song in the posts.

However, Billboard now reports that the duo has dropped their lawsuit against Trump. The outlet reports that they had a one-sentence motion and that their lawyers asked that the lawsuit be dismissed "without prejudice." However, this still means that the lawsuit could be refiled at some point.

Last week, Jack took to Instagram to lament on Trump winning a second term as president in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Trump won the popular vote. End of story. Americans chose a known, obvious fascist and now America will get whatever this wannabe dictator wants to enact from here on in... The American people with the popular vote showed that the citizens placed him in power and now deserve whatever evils he's going to enact," he said in the statement.

This is not the first time that a musician has walked back on their refusal to allow Trump to play their music.

Victor Willis, the frontman of the Village People, shared that he allowed Trump to play the band's iconic "Y.M.C.A." at his rallies because it only benefits him. While he supported Trump using the song, he did not support the candidate.

TMZ previously reported that Trump was sent a cease and desist letter after Trump hired a Village People cover band to perform at Mar-a-Lago.

The letter stated at the time that Willis has "tolerated" Trump's use of Village People music in the past, but the concert was crossing the line. As a result, he threatened to sue Trump.

Willis shared that since sending the letter, a lawsuit would be "stupid and just plain hateful."