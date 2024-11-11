Has DDG Moved On? Halle Bailey's Baby Daddy Spotted Cuddling With 'Baddies' Star Ahna Mac

Has DDG officially moved on? The ex-boyfriend and father of actress Halle Bailey's child, Halo, was caught cuddling with reality TV personality Ahna Mac. This comes almost immediately after getting in a public dispute with Bailey over their child going live on Kai Cenat's mega stream, "Mafiathon2."

Anyssa Santiago, also known as Ahna, was cast member on the fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons of "Baddies," titled "Baddies East," "Baddies Caribbean," and "Baddies Midwest" respectively.

She and DDG appeared on social media together, with his arm wrapped around her and her hand laid upon his leg as they snuggled on the couch together.

Most X users came to Bailey's defense, finding the public move to be odd and ill-timed. "Downgrade of the century," one person commented. Another wondered if he was simply doing it to make Bailey angry.

idk Halle, i’m starting to see why you left him now… pic.twitter.com/onNNzOW0lx — joshua. (@livingthroughJ) November 11, 2024

he wasted no time moving on from Halle after he ruined her career smh… he’s such a clout chaser. — welp. (@YSLONIKA) November 11, 2024

However, a closer behind-the-scenes look showed that the two may be cuddled up for a music video, as both Mac and DDG have side hustles as musicians.

What do DDG & Ahna have going on ? pic.twitter.com/97DNONSI7d — 𝟽𝟽𝟽 🐩 (@OhGirlPlzBishHo) November 11, 2024

The photos surfaced almost immediately after Bailey and DDG found themselves in the headlines for a public dispute after Bailey angrily discovered her 1-year-old son was on Kai Cenat's non-stop 30-day Twitch stream.

"Hi everyone. Just so you know I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a livestream tonight. I wasn't told or notified I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn't notified especially when I am out of town," the 24-year-old wrote.

"As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, these are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap," the star added.

She has since deleted her tweets and confessed to "overreacting," vowing to take some time off social media.