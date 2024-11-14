Cardi B Denies Cashing In for Kamala Harris Rally: 'I'll Argue You Down About Politics for Free'

Cardi B is putting the rumors that she was paid to speak at a Kamala Harris rally to rest.

On X, conservative commentator Candace Owens tweeted at Cardi asking her how much she was paid to speak at Harris' rally on Nov. 1.

"Hey @iamcardib — Working on a story and was wondering if you were in any way paid to speak at the Kamala campaign event you spoke at. Thanks in advance!" Owens said.

The "I Like It" rapper saw the tweet and hit back, insisting that she was not paid a single penny to speak for Harris.

"I didn't get paid a dollar and that's on my three!! I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it's somewhere I wanted to be.. Like please girl you know d-mn well I'll argue you down about politics FOR FREE," she shot back.

During her speech at the Harris rally, Cardi B gave an impassioned speech.

"I've been waiting for this moment my whole life. I do not take lightly the call to show up, the call to speak up, the call to deliver a message that's been on my heart a hot minute now," she said.

"Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog, I've been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Let me tell you something: Women have to work ten times harder, perform ten times better, and still people question us, how we got to the top. I can't stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one," Cardi B shared to the crowd.

The news comes after NASCAR driver Danica Patrick called out Megan Thee Stallion, a past collaborator of Cardi B, for rumors that she was paid to perform at a different Harris rally.

"All the events, rally's, interviews, social posts..... I did for free. Actually spent a fair amount on wardrobe," Patrick said on X. "But to be fair, I can't twerk so.... It all adds up."

Megan previously took to her social media account to hit back at critics of her performance, mainly her twerking on stage.

"They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala. And I don't think they heard what she said. Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports women's rights. Kamala said she's tired of the high a** gas prices. Kamala said I'm for people... Hotties for Harris!" she said.

With President Elect Donald Trump beating Harris in a landslide victory, having secured more than the 270 needed to become the next president, many people have speculated if celebrity endorsements have hurt the campaign or not.