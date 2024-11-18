Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson's Cause of Death Revealed

Prince's only full sibling, Tyka Nelson, a singer and artist herself, died at 64 this month, and now her cause of death has been revealed, according to the latest reports about the primary Prince heir.

Nelson had reportedly faced several health setbacks in the months leading up to her death — she suffered from abnormal heart issues for at least the previous four months before she died. Earlier this month, it was also reported that multiple calls for paramedics were made for her in the weeks leading up to her passing.

According to Tyka Nelson's official death certificate, as TMZ reported on Monday (Nov. 18), the singer died from cardiac arrest — at least as the first listed cause of her death. Congestive heart failure is noted as the secondary cause of her death on the death certificate that was produced by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Further, authorities said her heart was also weakened by substance abuse, according to TMZ.

Last month, as The Minnesota Star Tribune reported, Nelson's son, President Nelson, confirmed the singer's passing in a Nov. 4 statement, though he provided no details regarding the cause of death.

In emergency logs earlier obtained by TMZ, it showed that paramedics were called to Nelson's house at least six times. The first of the calls was in September; the most recent call was on Nov. 1, three days before she passed away. Her name was not listed on every one of the call sheets obtained, but it was confirmed that the calls made were all made either by her or on her behalf.

Some of the issues that were discussed in the logs included bleeding in the GI tract, heart health issues and pain from infection. In September, the singer was rushed from her Minneapolis home to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota.

As an artist, Nelson last performed in the Twin Cities area around 2008; ten years later, she performed for the last time in Australia. Prince himself died in 2016, and an autopsy subsequently revealed the cause as an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

Nelson is survived by two sons. Below, watch Nelson accept an award for Prince's iconic Purple Rain on her late brother's behalf at the 2016 American Music Awards.