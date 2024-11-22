Ariana Grande Says She 'Disappeared' Into 'Wicked' Role in Emotional Message to Fans

Ariana Grande has celebrated the release of her new movie, Wicked, by sharing an emotional message to her fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer said she "disappeared" into her role as Glinda for the movie and thanked her fans for their "patience" with her.

"I'm feeling incredibly emotional today (who's surprised?) and I wanted to just thank you from the bottom of my heart. Often when we meet in person, you tell me that you've grown up with me or about the impact that my work has had on your life but I feel like i don't really get the chance to tell you enough about the impact that you've had on mine," she said.

Grande then went on to share how her fans have helped her and why she is grateful for them.

"It's the morning of Wicked's release, and I want to tell you how grateful I am for the many ways in which you've held me over the years.... you have held my hand and helped mend my heart time and time again over the past ten years and I would never be here without you. I mean that in every way you can interpret it. Thank you for your patience with me. I know I disappeared into this project for a long, long time (I believe you all called it 'the drought'!) and I know that was hard for you all. I want to thank you for your fierce protection, your passion, and your ability to see me and love me as I evolve alongside all of you," Grande added.

She concluded by sharing that one of the "greatest joys" of her life has been the connection she has with her fans.

"I will never take your love, support or the irrevocable connection that we share for granted. from the days of doing many hour long meet n greets in the garage, when it was just us, til I am old lady Peaches, I will love you this same way. Thank you for growing with me. it's one of the greatest joys and gifts of my life," Grande shared.

Grande has been getting rave reviews for her role as Glinda in Wicked. It has been reported that the singer is a frontrunner to land a nomination at the 2025 Oscars for Best Supporting Actress. Grande was also accompanied in the top five by nominees Zoe Saldaña, Isabella Rossellini, Saoirse Ronan and Monica Barbaro in a ranking by Variety.

However, the film could have looked very different as it has been reported that Lady Gaga and Shawn Mendes were considered for roles in the project.

So far, the film has been a success, earning $19.2 million from early previews, according to Variety. The outlet reports that Wicked is on track to earn between $100 million and $110 million during its opening weekend with some estimates at $130 million.