Jelly Rolls Slams 'Weird' Satanism Accusations: 'I'm a Man of Faith'

Jelly Roll has hit back at accusations that he was a Satanist.

The accusations began when the "I Am Not Okay" singer perfumed at Ozzy Osbourne's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in October. For his performance, Jelly Roll sang "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

@JellyRoll615 sings a soulful rendition of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” to honor 2024 Inductee @OzzyOsbourne during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on @DisneyPlus. #RockHall2024 pic.twitter.com/x1ZdtVPYdf — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) October 20, 2024

After being accused of being a Satanist after the performance, Jelly Roll took to X to announce that he was leaving the app over the negativity.

"The most toxic negative app to exist ever – PERIOD. lol. This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it's insane. It's a safe place for everyone to say mean shit to each other with no consequences. I'm out lol," he said.

This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol. This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane . It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean shit to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) October 20, 2024

However, in a new interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Jelly Roll spoke about the incident.

"I doubled down like a real f--king dumba--. I go, 'You know what, I'm getting off X, y'all are mean to me.' That was so not the approach. I'm back on socials. Well, I'm getting back," he said.

The singer went on to share why the accusations affected him so badly.

"I started getting drawn into weird stuff that made me feel weird, because I'm a man of faith. I'm like, 'Man, y'all really don't know me if you think I would even ... Satan runs from the name I say. You know what I mean? That's all I'm gonna say. I say one name and Satan scatters. I don't worry about nobody touching my butt or no illuminati," Jelly Roll shared.

Jelly Roll has since appeared back on stage. He performed with Brooks and Dunn at the 2024 CMA Awards. Together, they sang the song "Believe." When he took to the stage, Jelly Roll flaunted his 110 lb weight loss.

"The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I've looked at food for the last 39 years. I've never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way," he told People about his struggles with weight.

The singer now focuses on staying active and making better choices when it comes to his diet.

"It's cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite. It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day," Jelly explained.

He has no plans to slow done either, telling the publication that he hopes to continue to lose more weight.