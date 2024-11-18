Benny Blanco Explains Why He Doesn't Shower Every Day: 'I Want There to Be an Aroma When I Walk By'

Benny Blanco may be famous for producing some of the biggest pop hits of the last two decades, but his hygiene habits are a little questionable.

The music producer, who has worked on songs such as "TikTok," "Teenage Dream," "Same Old Love" and "Circus," spoke with People after being named one of their Sexiest Men Alive where he spoke about his hygiene habits. During his talk with them, he shared that he does not shower every day.

Talking to the publication about his self-care tips, Benny said: "Don't stink. Do all the stuff. I really think it's important to have good skin. I have a facialist and she changed my life. I do whatever she says. Her name is Lindsay and she works at Artisan of Skin. Wow, I just plugged her: Can I have a discount?"

However, it was Benny's next comments that sparked controversy.

"I also don't believe in always shampooing your hair or conditioning your hair. I'm really clean, but I don't shower every day. Some people I know shower two to three times a day, but I feel like the oils on your skin don't have time to rejuvenate and get juicy," Blanco added.

Explaining himself further, Blanco continued: "I like to use a hodgepodge. I want to smell [like] tobacco, but also like cotton candy. I want there to be an aroma as I'm walking by. I want it to smell a little bit like man, a little bit feminine — I definitely lean a little more feminine in every sense."

Read more: Selena Gomez Fuels Benny Blanco Engagement Rumors With New TikTok Move

His comments were met with instant backlash and people shared their thoughts on the post from People on Instagram.

"Aroma ???? 🤨🤨 back in my day it was called B.O.," shared one person.

"Bring back secrets," chimed in another.

"He doesn't shower everyday....? Benny sweet but wait what," added someone else.

"Is this like a social experiment or some type of joke?" quipped a separate Instagram user.

Blanco is currently dating Selena Gomez and the couple has sparked engagement rumors over the last year with them playing coy about the topic.

"We always make sure we're protecting what we have, but there's no rules," Gomez told Vanity Fair earlier this year. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."