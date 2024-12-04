Ariana Grande to Receive Rising Star Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Ariana Grande is gaining more recognition for her commendable performance as Glinda Upland in "Wicked."

On December 4, Billboard revealed that Grande is set to receive the trophy for the Rising Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

According to the outlet, the prestigious award was honored to previous artists such as Terrence Howard, Anna Kendrick, Scarlett Johansson, and Jennifer Lawrence.

The awards show will also take place at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 3, 2025, but the overall festival will be held from January 2 to 13, 2025.

Nachhattar Singh Chandi, chairman of the festival, also described how Grande's portrayal of Glinda "elevated her to new heights" by giving a praiseworthy performance that fuses the singer's prowess in music, interpretation of the iconic character, and comedic timing.

Grande's transition to her first-ever major starring role in the film was also mentioned, elaborating how she proved her "multifaceted and undeniable" talent to the audience. The chairman also considered her portrayal of the role as a stepping stone in her acting journey.

On the other hand, Grande was also named by Variety as a top contender for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars. The "Wicked" star was listed on the No. 1 spot of the rankings, which predicted the candidates for the award.