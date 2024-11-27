Sexyy Red Denies She 'Stinks,' Makes Kai Cenat Smell Her on Livestream

There's been a revolving line of celebrity guest appearances during popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's non-stop "Mafiathon 2" stream, including SZA, Chris Brown, Benny Blanco and Travis Barker. Tuesday night's episode featured rapper Sexyy Red, and it was full of hilarious and meme-worthy moments.

Read more: Lizzo and SZA Caught Gossiping About Kai Cenat Not Knowing They Were On Camera

One of those moments was when a chat member wrote that the "Rich Baby Daddy" songstress looks like she stinks, prompting Red to dispel all rumors. "What I smell like?" she asks Cenat, standing up and nearing her chest towards him. Cenat takes a whiff and reports "You smell like... some flowers."

Sexy Redd tells Kai Cenat to smell her after the chat was saying she stinks 😂 pic.twitter.com/7m5tvDx4GA — Next Paradigm Shift (@NXTPDSIO) November 27, 2024

Red brought many of her friends to the stream appearance, as the whole crew twerked, laughed and even offered a heartfelt motivational speech.

Sexyy Red drops a heartfelt motivational speech on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4dh2pLhoIF — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 27, 2024

The Tuesday night stream also made headlines when magician guest Major Max unexpectedly faked his own death for a stunt on the stream. This was to Cenat's complete surprise and utter disdain, feeling bamboozled as he was told a different stunt was going to be performed. In the dark "magic trick gone wrong" prank, Max pretends to accidentally be hung, later revealing he was fine. Cenat's viewership is known to skew young, which is why many found the moment incredibly off-putting and potentially detrimental to Cenat's Twitch career.

Kai Cenat & Sexyy Red have paused the stream wanting an apology from Major Mac for his “stunt” he pulled off on Mafiathon 2



Kai Cenat is upset, mentioning how he lied to his team about the stunt he was doing pic.twitter.com/Gw60cFtkF2 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 27, 2024

Dubbed the "World's Fastest Hypnotist," Max didn't expect to get so much backlash over the prank, as many took to social media to defend Cenat. "Max Major is literally evil," tweeted one user. "Tried to sabotage Kai Cenat's incredible career and he won't apologize because he knows that it could be used against him in court."

If you side with Max Major in that Kai Cenat situation, you’re racist and I’m not even joking — syd (@uhhitssyd_ig) November 27, 2024

I’m not gonna lie, max major pulled a ridiculous stunt yet alone lied to kai cenat’s production team of what magic trick he will be out there doing. Now a whole different narrative looks painted on kai and his team for allowing and being apart of it #kaicenat — Teo Hendrix 🗽 (@stackyabread11) November 27, 2024

Kai Cenat has decided to ban all magicians from his future streams.