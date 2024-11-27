Sexyy Red Denies She 'Stinks,' Makes Kai Cenat Smell Her on Livestream

There's been a revolving line of celebrity guest appearances during popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's non-stop "Mafiathon 2" stream, including SZA, Chris Brown, Benny Blanco and Travis Barker. Tuesday night's episode featured rapper Sexyy Red, and it was full of hilarious and meme-worthy moments.
One of those moments was when a chat member wrote that the "Rich Baby Daddy" songstress looks like she stinks, prompting Red to dispel all rumors. "What I smell like?" she asks Cenat, standing up and nearing her chest towards him. Cenat takes a whiff and reports "You smell like... some flowers."
Red brought many of her friends to the stream appearance, as the whole crew twerked, laughed and even offered a heartfelt motivational speech.
The Tuesday night stream also made headlines when magician guest Major Max unexpectedly faked his own death for a stunt on the stream. This was to Cenat's complete surprise and utter disdain, feeling bamboozled as he was told a different stunt was going to be performed. In the dark "magic trick gone wrong" prank, Max pretends to accidentally be hung, later revealing he was fine. Cenat's viewership is known to skew young, which is why many found the moment incredibly off-putting and potentially detrimental to Cenat's Twitch career.
Dubbed the "World's Fastest Hypnotist," Max didn't expect to get so much backlash over the prank, as many took to social media to defend Cenat. "Max Major is literally evil," tweeted one user. "Tried to sabotage Kai Cenat's incredible career and he won't apologize because he knows that it could be used against him in court."
Kai Cenat has decided to ban all magicians from his future streams.
