Sexyy Redd Might Be A Swiftie Now

Announcing she's "Back in the office," Taylor Swift shared a new Instagram reel of her walking into an empty Hard Rock Stadium soundtracked to "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME" by GloRilla and Sexyy Red.

The superstar is slated kick off the final leg of her historical Eras Tour for a three-day run in Miami, using Sexyy Red's verse on the track to hype her up for battle. As she and her cat Olivia strutted to the verse, it's clear Swift is a fan of the collab.

The Missouri-based rapper responded affectionately to the shoutout, sharing the video on social media and captioning "Okayyyy @taylorswift13" with heart eyes and kiss emojis. She also reposted the reel on her Instagram, adding "I know that's right Taylor!!"

While this is the first time both artists have publicly interacted, the mutual respect could be a sign that a future collab is possible. Sexyy Red is no stranger to a mainstream anthem, as she and Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" has garnered over 450 million streams on Spotify. Swift has also featured various rappers in her catalog, from Kendrick Lamar to Ice Spice.