Kid Rock Meets With Trump's Attorney General Nominee to Deal With the 'Horse Sh*t' Ticket Industry

Kid Rock wants to redo the way that the ticket industry handles its business.

In a post to his Instagram, the "All Summer Long" singer shared that he met with Donald Trump's Attorney General nominee, Pam Bondi, to discuss the current state of the ticket industry. He outlined his plans to work closely with Bondi to tackle the "horse sh-t" way of purchasing tickets.

"What a treat to break bread with our soon to be Attorney General @pambondi," his post began.

"I look forward to working with her and the whole administration to help fix the fiasco of buying concert tickets. Gonna open a can of whoop a-s on the bots, scalpers, venues, ticketing companies, managers and artists alike who rip off and deceive the public with the horse sh-t that has gone on for decades and only gotten worse," Kid Rock shared.

"Whoever in charge that wants to help fix this, get your ass to the table, otherwise, F--k Around and Find Out. Kid Rock #MAGA," his post concluded.

Ticketmaster, in particular, has been the subject of controversy over the last couple of years. In 2022, during the sale of Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour concert tickets, the ticketing services provider revealed that the website experienced "historically unprecedented demand" for tickets to the North American leg of the tour.

Fans reportedly has to go through 8-hour queues and still left without tickets for the tour. Additionally, scammers and bots snatched up coveted seats and priced floor tickets as high as $24,000, when they were initially priced at $300 - $800.

The website also experienced several glitches and crashes as fans attempted to check out with their tickets.

Swift responded to the negative experience many of her fans had regarding buying tickets to her tour with a statement.

"Well. It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans. [...] It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse. There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward," she said, according to NME.

"I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pi--es me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," she added.

In 2022, Ticketmaster also introduced dynamic pricing which increases the price of tickets based on demand.

Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, was sued by the Department of Justice after they claimed that their concert promotion and ticketing operations have undermined competition in the live music industry, according to the Wall Sheet Journal.

Live Nation's head of corporate affairs, Dan Wall, argued that the company in fact has more competition than ever.

"If you have to hone in on one slice of the market in order to allege a monopoly, then there isn't one," he said.