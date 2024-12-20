Sabrina Carpenter's 'Wild' New 'Juno' Move Stuns Her NPR Tiny Desk Audience

Sabrina Carpenter set NPR's Tiny Desk ablaze as she continues her landmark year.

The music superstar stopped by the show to perform several of her hit songs as well as some album cuts when she appeared on the program on Dec. 20. However, her performance of her song "Juno" is what captured the attention of the internet.

During the set, Carpenter typically treats fans to a sexy pose while performing the NSFW anthem where she normally shouts, "Have you ever tried this one?!" While there was less room than on a stage, Carpenter still made sure that she acted out a suggestive pose. After chanting the lyric, Carpenter then brushed up against some chimes to create a sound while acting out the pose.

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Juno’ position for her @nprmusic Tiny Desk Concert!



"This is wild," one fan commented on X.

"HELP WHY IS SHE SO CREATIVE," another chimed in.

"Oh she's a genius, another shared.

Of course, this is not the first time that she has acted out an NSFW pose for the song. In November, Carpenter simulated a provocative oral sex gesture. During her performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, carpenter dropped to her knees and even gagged on her words as she posed her usual nightly question to the audience.

Meanwhile, Carpenter's time on Tiny Desk opened with a twangy version her song "Taste" before Carpenter and her band moved into a lush, soulful version of "Bed Chem."

They then moved into her first No. 1 hit with "Please Please Please" and then "Slim Pickins." What followed was "Espresso," before she closed the set with the suggestive "Juno" performance. All of the songs performed were from her hit album Short n' Sweet, which hit No. 1 earlier this year.

"When I first started [writing songs] it was kinda in a room like this — a room with very dry walls and there's no reverb," Carpenter said at the start of her performance.

"But there's something so real and special," she added.