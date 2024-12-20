Shakira Reveals How Chris Martin Helped Her Through Divorce: 'He Was Checking In Every Day'

Latin superstar Shakira went through a highly publicized divorce from soccer player Gerard Piqué in 2022, a tragic end to their 11-year relationship. Luckily, she received a plethora of support from fans and loved ones, including some unlikely peers.

Shakira shares that Coldplay frontman Chris Martin played a major role in her healing, making sure she felt cared for. "He was there for me when I got separated and was heartbroken," she told Rolling Stone in a new profile on Martin. "He was checking in every day to see how I was doing, sending me words of support and strength and wisdom," the Colombian mom of two shared.

According to the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, Martin is a natural empath. "I see him as a person who sees life through a different lens, who's sensitive to other people's needs and very empathetic, very empathetic."

Martin may have pulled from his own similar experience since he and actress Gwyneth Paltrow announced their separation as a "conscious uncoupling" after ten years of marriage in 2013. They were officially divorced only two years later. The couple also share two children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18. Since 2017, Martin has been in a relationship with actress Dakota Johnson.

Shakira has since had some rumored flings post-divorce, including with British actor Lucien Laviscount. After appearing in her "Punteria" music video as her love interest, the two were spotted getting cozy, though the hot flame soon fizzled out.

Shakira, 47, and Piqué, 37, met on set during the making of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" in 2010. The unexpected romance turned into a whirlwind dream marriage until allegations of Pique's infidelity began to circulate. The singer shares two children with her former soccer player ex-beau: Milan Piqué Mebarak, 11, and Sasha, 9.