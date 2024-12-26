Dave Portnoy Shades Beyoncé's Halftime Show, Says She Hasn't Been Good Since Destiny's Child

Beyoncé has plenty of adoring fans, but Dave Portnoy is definitely not one of them.

The singer performed several of her songs from her Cowboy Carter album at NRG Stadium in Houston during the halftime show of the Texans-Ravens game on Christmas Day. After Beyoncé's performance, Portnoy took to his X account to share his thoughts on the situation.

"Beyoncé has been LOST since Destinys Child," he said, quote tweeting an old tweet from him from 2023 that shared how he thought Rihanna was far superior to Beyoncé.

Beyoncé's show was aired exclusively on Netflix and featured several other big musical names in it. Post Malone, Shaboozey, and more all made the cut to join Queen Bey on stage. To top off the performance, Blue Ivy, Beyoncé's 12-year-old daughter, joined her on stage while her mother sang "Texas Hold 'Em."

Portnoy followed up his tweet with another one that read: "Shred line is open for that Beyoncé performance." The post was to promote a call-in show he helps host with ex-NFL coach Jon Gruden.

Others agreed with what Portnoy said and shared their lack of enthusiasm over her performance.

Beyoncé has a long history of performing at halftime shows for the NFL. She appeared in two Super Bowl halftime shows, one in 2013, where she headlined solo, and in 2016 when she joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars on stage.

Jay-Z was nowhere to be found during the halftime show on Christmas as he continues to face scrutiny over a lawsuit that alleges he raped a 13-year-old back in 2000. The rapper has denied these claims.