Billie Eilish's 'Birds of a Feather' Surpasses Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' as Most-Streamed Song on Spotify 2024

Billie Eilish achieved a new accomplishment on the music charts before concluding 2024.

Eilish's third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft was released on May 17, 2024, and includes "Birds of a Feather" as its fourth song among its 10-track setlist. Eventually, it was released as a single and was followed by an accompanying music video.

Last year, many singers went for the win with their music releases, with names such as Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Benson Boone, and many more making their marks. However, on January 2, Billboard revealed that Birds of a Feather achieved a new impressive milestone on Spotify.

As per Interscope, Birds of a Feather became the most-streamed song on Spotify in 2024. During the final weeks of the year, Birds of a Feather managed to gather 1.781 billion streams, surpassing the 1.6 billion figure achieved by Sabrina Carpenter's hit Espresso.

Billie Eilish's "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" surpassed Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" to become the #1 most streamed song of 2024 on Spotify on the final day of the year.



According to the Instagram post made by Interscope, the label celebrated the feat by uploading the single album's cover, along with the caption, "Billie Eilish, Birds of a Feather, Most Streamed Song of 2024 on Spotify."

In other news, Eilish sat down in an interview with Vanity Fair and shared her thoughts on how she made her touring enjoyable after feeling "miserable" at it initially.