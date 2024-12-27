Conservative Commentator Tomi Lahren Defends Beyoncé's Halftime Show: 'We Don't Have to Be Outraged By Everything'

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren is coming to the defense of Beyoncé after some of her fellow conservatives criticized the singer's halftime show.

The debate went down on X when another conservative commentator, Nick Adams, took to the platform to criticize Queen Bey for promoting "hyper-sexualized content" during her performance.

"Fans were DISGUSTED by Beyoncé's hyper-sexualized halftime show yesterday. Millions of parents shut off Netflix within the first 2 minutes of Beyoncé's scantily clad gyrations and lip-syncing. Football fans would have much preferred a Lee Greenwood show," his tweet read.

However, Lahren surprised many when she hit back at the controversial comments with her own post on X where she called out the "faux outrage" among conservatives over the performance.

"Can we stop with the faux outrage about Beyoncé? I'm not her biggest fan either, but she put on a good performance and she is immensely talented. As conservatives, we don't have to be outraged by everything, it's a tired charade," she shared on the platform.

Many conservatives have had a distaste for Beyoncé after she openly and vocally supported Kamala Harris, who ran against Donald Trump in the 2024 election. The singer let Harris use her song "Freedom" as her campaign song and even spoke at a rally for Harris.

"t's time to sing a new song. A song that began 248 years ago. The old notes of downfall, discord, despair, no longer resonate. Our generations of loved ones before us are whispering a prophecy, a quest, a calling, an anthem. Our moment right now," she said at the rally. We're all part of something much bigger. We must vote and we need you. Let's do this. Ladies and gentlemen, give a big, loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris."

While Lahren was a surprise defender of Beyoncé's halftime show, another critic was Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, who said that the singer has not been good since her days in Destiny's Child.

"Beyoncé has been LOST since Destinys Child," he said in a tweet that got plenty of attention.

That is not the only time that Portnoy has had beef with the "Single Ladies" songstress. A TikTok creator pointed out that Portnoy has had a long-running dislike towards the singer dating years back, tweeting in 2016 that Beyoncé make him "want to die" and shared that she "constantly sucks the life out of the building."

The singer's show aired exclusively on Netflix when the Baltimore Ravens played the Houston Texans on Dec. 25. She performed several songs from her critically acclaimed Cowboy Carter album and was joined by special guests Post Malone and Shaboozey.

When Beyoncé sang her No. 1 song "Texas Hold 'Em," she was joined by her 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy as another special guest. Blue did not sing, rather she simply danced with her mother, similar to how she took the stage during her mother's Renaissance tour.

Beyoncé previously performed at the 2013 Super Bowl as a solo artist, but was joined by her former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to sing a few of their Destiny's Child hits. The queen then went back to the Super Bowl in 2016 and performed alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars.