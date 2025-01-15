Video of Taylor Swift's Discomfort During Carrie Underwood's Controversial Obamacare Skit Resurfaces

Taylor Swift's reaction to Carrie Underwood's controversial skit poking fun at Obamacare has sparked a viral frenzy, coinciding with Underwood's struggle with the backlash over her scheduled performance at Donald Trump's inauguration.

The clip, a throwback from the 2013 Country Music Association Awards, resurfaced on social media just as Underwood takes heat for her decision to sing at the January 20 ceremony.

In the skit, Underwood and co-host Brad Paisley jabbed at the glitches of the Affordable Care Act website, leaving an audience packed with A-listers visibly uncomfortable—including Swift, who was 23 at the time.

As the pair jokingly lamented the difficulties of signing up for Obamacare, Swift's look of sheer disbelief stole the spotlight, perfectly capturing the awkwardness of the moment.

Comments on TikTok pointed out her awkward demeanor as she watched the performance unfold. One user quipped that she appeared to be taking notes on who was laughing, suggesting she might shift her focus to pop music in reaction to the uncomfortable atmosphere.

Underwood's remarks during the skit included a series of jabs at the initiative, claiming, "Obamacare by morning/ Why is this taking so long?"

She wrapped her performance with a humorous twist by referencing long wait times and service issues that characterized the rollout of the ACA.

Swift's reaction was a stark contrast with the laughter and applause from fellow audience members like Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

Keith Urban and Faith Hill wore stony expressions, echoing the discomfort felt by many in attendance.

The revival of this footage has sparked discussions about Underwood's political affiliations and her decision to perform at an event that has drawn significant criticism.

In a recent statement, Underwood expressed her honor in being invited to sing "America The Beautiful," emphasizing her intent to contribute to a spirit of unity despite the political tensions surrounding the inauguration.

Meanwhile, social media buzzed with tweets and posts about the recent performances of the two music icons. Fans made their preferences clear, and many of them openly showed their love for the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker.

"Carrie Underwood is absolutely gorgeous! Taylor Swift? Ewww!" one user tweeted, while another declared, "Carrie Underwood is 100 times the singer Taylor Swift is."

While some of Underwood's fans fumed, others jumped to her defense, writing, "It's all about the music; Taylor Swift does not play the music I like. Carrie Underwood does that's all that matters."