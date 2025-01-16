50 Cent and DJ Khaled Seen 'Dapping' in Golf Event, Ending Their Longstanding Rivalry

50 Cent and DJ Khaled have resolved the decades-long beef they had with each other.

On Instagram, 50 uploaded a new post recounting his experience at baseball veteran Reggie Jackson's "Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic," in Florida. In the video, 50 Cent emphasized the camaraderie among the attendees, who were seen socializing, playing golf, taking group photos, and enjoying cocktail drinks.

However, the main highlight of the video was the brief appearance of Khaled, who's known for having "beef" with the "In Da Club" rapper.

In a heartwarming moment, Khaled and 50 were seen dapping, as the former stated, "Nothing but love and respect."

The short yet meaningful gesture seemingly marked the end of their feud, which dates back to 2005. At that time, Khaled got involved in the feud for refusing to shake hands with Tony Yayo from the 50-Cent-founded hip-hop group G-Unit, as per HipHopDX.

Khaled's actions were due to his allegiance with rapper and close friend, Fat Joe, who was already in rivalry against G-Unit and 50 Cent. In an interview for Club Shay Shay, Khaled dished more of his thoughts regarding the handshake incident.

"I am the definition of loyalty. Anybody that knows Khaled, I'm a loyal friend and if you're loyal to me and I'm loyal to you," he shared. "It's not just the word 'loyalty,' it's family."

He added, "It's all love now. Everybody's all love now. Fat Joe, I have nothing but love for everybody, I have no problem with nobody, I want to make that clear. I love everyone. We know that was when we were younger."