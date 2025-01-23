Matisyahu Defends Elon Musk's Controversial Salute: 'He's Just Being a Nerd'

Jewish singer-songwriter Matisyahu is coming out in defense of Elon Musk and the controversial salute that he gave during an event at Donald Trump's inauguration, which some have called a Nazi salute.

In an interview with TMZ, the musician spoke candidly about the controversy, attributing the salute to him being "awkward" rather than him doing the extremely offensive gesture.

"If you watch the context of the salute that Elon did, which obviously looked like a Nazi thing, and you see everything he was doing leading up to it, it is very evident that it was just him being kind of awkward and weird," Matisyahu said.

He furthered his opinion by noting that musicians and actors know how to handle large crowds, while businessmen not used to the spotlight do not.

"I think he is just being a nerd who does not know how to control himself. But obviously it looked pretty horrible," Matisyahu added.

The musician shared that Musk is probably using this time to make the statement that not everyone is a Nazi.

Musk has since responded to the backlash after the salute went viral on social media.

"Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired," he said on X.

At the time of the gesture, Musk was speaking at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC and made the gesture while saying: "My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured."

Since the drama has unfolded online, those associated with Musk have found themselves entangled in the drama. His ex, singer Grimes, spoke out. The two share three kids together and are no longer on good terms.

"It is unhealthy that people are this upset when I have not even been online yet today and am only just learning about this controversy now. I don't know what happened and I will not make a rash statement - I am not a citizen of this country," her statement began.

"It's absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened," she added. "I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting."

Grimes ended her statement by saying that she is choosing her children's well-being at this moment and that she wishes everyone the best.