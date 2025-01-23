Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex-Wife Firerose Says 'It's Very Sad' to See Singer Spiral Amid Stage Controversy

Following his controversial performance at the second inauguration of Donald Trump, Billy Ray Cyrus met intense criticism from netizens and concerning remarks from his family.

Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose, real name Johanna Rosie Hodges, has expressed concerns over the "Old Town Road" singer, as per Page Six.

Hodges mentioned that the public's current view of Cyrus "reflects" what she had experienced during their relationship and how heartbreaking it was to see him spiral.

"What's being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship," she said.

"It's very sad to see those same struggles continue for him."

Hodges added that she was glad to see the "truth coming to light." She also furthered that Cyrus needed to "confront the truth and accept there's a problem."

Hodges' comments came after the reports of Cyrus' son, Trace, who also voiced his worries for his father.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Trace recalled looking up to Cyrus during his younger years and remarked that the day the singer had adopted him was the happiest day of his life.

However, he mentioned how sad it was to see Cyrus' descent.

"Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now," Trace shared.

"It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away."

Cyrus took over social media when clips of his inaugural performance, which many deemed an "epic disaster," were shared online. Cyrus only performed the songs "Old Town Road" and "Achy Breaky Heart," but the stage was filled with technical difficulties.

Apart from the malfunctions, Cyrus was criticized for his hoarse vocals and antics during the performance.