Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, and he is bringing a familiar face to the stage — SZA.

The announcement of SZA's guest appearance came with a playful teaser video shared on social media Thursday, building excitement for the February 9 performance at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

In the clip, Lamar is seen pacing a football field while on the phone, teasing a surprise guest. As he hints at the plan, SZA interrupts, drenching him in slow motion with a cooler of blue drink.

This marks the second time Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, following his featured role in the 2022 all-star set led by Dr. Dre.

The Kendrick Lamar–SZA collaboration isn't a huge surprise given Lamar and SZA's history of working together. Recently, SZA contributed to two tracks — "Luther" and "Gloria" — on Lamar's surprise 2024 album GNX.

In return, Lamar featured on SZA's song "30 for 30" from her Lana album. Their shared musical history includes other hits like "All the Stars," which was a standout track from the Black Panther soundtrack.

The Super Bowl LIX performance will also serve as a preview of Lamar and SZA's 2025 Grand National Tour.

The 19-date trek kicks off on April 19 in Minnesota and stops in major cities like Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Washington, D.C., on June 18.

Behind the scenes, the halftime show is being produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.

The creative direction will be handled by pgLang, Lamar's media company, while Hamish Hamilton will direct the telecast.

Lamar's banner year in 2024, which included a widely discussed rap battle with Drake and the release of GNX, solidified his reign as one of hip-hop's top artists.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date," Lamar said in September when his Super Bowl headlining gig was announced. "And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one."