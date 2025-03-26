Lizzo's Latest Slimmed-Down Selfie Triggers Renewed Ozempic Allegations

Lizzo's latest selfie has caused the singer to be the subject of renewed Ozempic rumors.

On her Instagram account, Lizzo shared a slimed-down selfie of her standing in her underwear with a shirt.

"Me, myself & all my memes: (I still haven't seen the season finale of severance)," she captioned the post.

Outside of the post, Lizzo shared various other memes, including a poignant post that read: "If you are easily offended, you are easily manipulated."

Lizzo has shared that her weight loss is the result of the hard work, however the new selfie has sparked renewed accusations that Lizzo has been using Ozempic to slim down.

"Ozempic?" one person wrote in the comments section.

"Ozempic, semiglutied kicking in..." another added.

Lizzo previously denied taking Ozempic to lose the weight

"When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," she said in a previous post.

More recently, Lizzo was slammed by a top fitness trainer, Steve Lutsk, who questioned the implications of Lizzo's weight loss journey.

"Lizzo, I'm proud of you, but what happened to being beautiful and healthy at any size?" he questioned.

"I thought obesity should be celebrated and promoted. Isn't this the message that you've been spewing for the last half decade?" Lutsk furthered.

"Sadly, her B.S. message has poisoned the brains of millions of young people who are probably more confused than anything at her recent transformation," he added later in his post.