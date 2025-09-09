Riley Keough's Letter to Priscilla Presley Reveals Pain Over Lisa Marie's Life Support Decision

Riley Keough's private letter to her grandmother Priscilla Presley is now public as the Presley family faces a growing legal battle over Lisa Marie Presley's death and estate.

Radar Online obtained the letter, which Keough wrote days after Lisa Marie's death in January 2023. The emotional note addressed claims that Priscilla, 80, rushed to remove her daughter from life support and quickly moved to process her will.

Priscilla has been accused by former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko of "ignoring warning signs" before Lisa Marie's fatal cardiac arrest. Their $50 million countersuit alleges Priscilla wanted control over Lisa Marie's estate and acted before Keough could reach the hospital to say goodbye.

Keough Speaks Out

🚨|An alleged email sent by Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's eldest daughter, to Priscilla about the lawsuit filed against Lisa's will was recently leaked: “Unfortunately as you are taking me to court i am being forced to defend my mother's wishes legally and publicly[...]”. pic.twitter.com/522DAWerlI — LMP Source 🕊 (@lmpsource) September 5, 2025

In her letter, Keough referred to her grandmother as "Nona" and wrote that hearing about the will so soon after her mother's death was painful. "I found being called about the will, less than 24 hours after my mother passed and getting emails from lawyers before my mother was even buried, incredibly heartbreaking," she wrote.

The countersuit also alleges Lisa Marie was preparing to remove Priscilla as trustee of her life insurance trust and was considering legal action over financial mismanagement.

Kruse and Fialko's legal filing goes further, calling Priscilla "ruthless and cunning" and claiming she had a "thirst for money."

Priscilla's attorney Marty Singer dismissed the accusations, calling them "absurd and ridiculous." He told TMZ, "We expect her next amendment to claim that Priscilla is responsible for the death of JFK."

Presley Family Response

Despite the tensions, Priscilla and Keough released a joint statement pushing back on efforts to pit them against each other. "We are aware of the latest allegations from Brigitte Kruse. These claims are not only untrue but also deeply hurtful," they told PEOPLE. "Our shared priority remains honoring Lisa Marie's memory and protecting Elvis' legacy with dignity."

Priscilla's financial fight is also behind the lawsuit. She filed a complaint against Kruse in 2024. She said he cheated her into signing a deed that gave him 80% of her income while the deal was so-called predatory and was valued at over $1 million. The legal papers pin the blame on Kruse for deliberately separating Priscilla from her support network and exploiting her trust to drain her funds.

Kruse responded with her own suit in 2023, claiming Presley was near financial collapse and owed $700,000 in taxes.