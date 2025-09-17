Latin Grammys 2025: Bad Bunny Keeps the Crown with Most Nominations with Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso Are Close Behind

The nominations for the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards are officially in. If anyone still doubted who runs the game, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny just reminded the world with a staggering 12 nominations. Right behind him are Argentina's unpredictable duo CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso and Mexican producer-songwriter Edgar Barrera, each pulling in 10 nods.

The ceremony will take place on November 13, 2025, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, broadcast worldwide on TelevisaUnivision.

Bad Bunny Keeps the Crown

For the second year in a row, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) stands as the top nominee. His album Debí Tirar Más Fotos scored Album of the Year and Best Urban Music Album, while "Baile Inolvidable" and "DTmF" landed him dual nominations for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

He didn't stop there. "Voy a Llevarte Pa' PR" is up for Best Reggaetón Performance, "La Mudanza" made the shortlist for Best Urban Song, and his experimental "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii" enters the brand-new Best Roots Song category.

In other words: the man isn't just topping playlists, he's planting flags across every genre and corner of the Latin GRAMMY map.

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso: Alt Heroes Go Mainstream

While Bad Bunny's domination was expected, the rise of CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso has the alt-Latin world buzzing. Known offstage as Catriel Guerreiro and Ulises Guerriero, the Argentine duo is famous for their mix of glitchy hip-hop, punk energy, and tongue-in-cheek pop culture references.

Their album Papota is in the running for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album, while their breakout tracks "El Día del Amigo" and "#Tetas" scored nods in Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Alternative Song. "El Día del Amigo" also grabbed a nomination for Best Pop Song, proving their sound is as unpredictable as their stage antics.

For a group that thrives on chaos, 10 nominations at the Latin GRAMMYs is a major moment of validation, and a sign the Academy is paying attention to the sounds bubbling up from Buenos Aires' underground.

Edgar Barrera: The Pen Behind the Hits

If Bad Bunny is the face of Latin music's global takeover, Edgar Barrera is the pen and the console. The Mexican songwriter and producer has quietly shaped the sound of artists like Karol G, Shakira, Maluma, Grupo Frontera, and Carín León.

This year, Barrera is nominated for Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year, alongside credits on chart-dominating hits including Karol G's "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido" and Shakira's "Soltera". He also appears in Tropical Song and Regional Song categories with Maluma, Grupo Frontera, and Carín León.

Barrera's 10 nominations confirm what insiders have known for years: behind every viral Latin anthem, there's usually an Edgar Barrera credit in the fine print.

New Categories, New Energy

The Latin GRAMMYs continue to evolve with the music itself. Two fresh categories debut this year:

Best Music for Visual Media: spotlighting original scores and soundtracks for film, TV, and streaming platforms.

spotlighting original scores and soundtracks for film, TV, and streaming platforms. Best Roots Song: created to honor compositions rooted in traditional Latin sounds, giving space for artists who fuse folk heritage with modern production.

The tweaks prove the Academy is listening to fans who discover music via TikTok edits, streaming series, and viral cultural moments.

Legends Get Their Flowers

Beyond the flashy nominations, the Academy also honors the pioneers. This year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Susana Baca (Peru), Enrique Bunbury (Spain), Ivan Lins (Brazil), Pandora (Mexico), and Olga Tañón (Puerto Rico).

Eric Schilling, a veteran producer and engineer, will receive the Trustees Award, while the inaugural Latin Music Educator Award comes with a $10,000 donation for instruments to the winner's school.

Meanwhile, Raphael will be celebrated as Person of the Year on November 12 with a star-studded tribute concert in Las Vegas.

The 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards air Thursday, November 13, 2025, live from Las Vegas on TelevisaUnivision.